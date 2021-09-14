You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Abandoning their core values

  • Updated
  • Comments

To the editor: I see in today’s paper that the Legislature will be considering an amendment to the telehealth bill that would allow individuals to opt out of vaccine requirements at private businesses.

For generations, one of the ways the Republican Party has defined itself has been as a defender of free markets. I’m not sure how Republicans in the Legislature can square that with the idea that a private business should not be able to determine its own vaccination policies. It may or may not be good for business to require employees and customers to be vaccinated, but it is certainly none of government’s business to interfere with that decision by a private business owner.

Ultimately, if a business chooses to require vaccinations and employees or customers feel strongly enough about it, it will present an opportunity for other businesses to capitalize on that by taking those workers and customers. That’s the way the free market is supposed to work. Any Republican lawmaker who votes not to allow private businesses to determine their own vaccination policies, while also opposing the president’s attempt to mandate vaccinations for businesses with more than 100 employees, cannot claim to be in favor of free markets. Both ideas represent government intrusion into an area where it has no business, and both sides are simply in favor of their own policy preferences and partisan interests.

I’d like to say that Republican support for this kind of interference with the rights of business owners surprises or disappoints me, but it unfortunately does not. It looks like another example of the abandonment of core principles.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.