A wise walk for all

To the editor: This morning, as I awoke, I picked up David Whyte’s “Fire in the Earth” and read the words, “Take off your shoes (for your are on holy ground).”
I began to resonate with the depth of these words, to stop and look at where and how I was walking my piece of this American ground.
Next I opened Ester de Waal’s 2001 book, “To Pause at the Threshold,” where she writes of “two different worlds (that) meet here, each with its own past, shaped by geography, politics, and people.” I thought of my country, right now, as it becomes more and more divided within its people.
I thank these two authors, and the gift of this morning, for stirring within me the realization that the holy ground we are standing on today, and tomorrow, is the American experiment of democracy for all her citizens.
I beg of each of us to walk wisely and reverently as we participate in this experiment.
