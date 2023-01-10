A winter Haul Road EV rally

To the editor: This will be short and to the point. I would like to see all the electric vehicles that stormed up the Haul Road this past summer return and make the same trip now. Don't wait for summer to do it again.
I wasn't impressed the first time, and it won't change my thoughts on EVs if done again. Will the charging stations be located in the same places as the first trip? Since this trip will require the constant use of the heater and defroster, will more stations be required? Where will the driver wait while the battery charges. Remember one major point on this: The charging generator is run on fossil fuel. Have a great 2023!