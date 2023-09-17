 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A weighty issue with ore deliveries

To the editor: There have been lots of opinions and editorials and articles on the ore trucks traveling in both directions between Manh Cho and Fort Knox.

Let’s consider only one direction for chuckles and grins. Incoming, from Manh Cho to Fort Knox.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.