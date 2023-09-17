A weighty issue with ore deliveries

To the editor: There have been lots of opinions and editorials and articles on the ore trucks traveling in both directions between Manh Cho and Fort Knox.
Let’s consider only one direction for chuckles and grins. Incoming, from Manh Cho to Fort Knox.
One aspect has not been considered. At least not publicly. The weigh stations. Will there be 24/7/365 manning of the weigh stations? Or will there be an honor system when the weigh stations are closed? Or will the weigh stations do random checks more often, so as not to create a pattern in order to keep loads honest? So that when the weigh stations are closed there won’t be a few extra tons of ore sneaking onto the trucks and up to Fort Knox.
Increasing the wear and tear on the roads, as well as creating more safety issues along the way.
Will there be “oaths” sworn or agreements signed by the miners, loaders, and haulers at Manh Cho that are legally recorded and binding so they won’t be tempted to “pad” their loads with a few extra rocks here and there when the weigh stations are closed so as to sneak through some extra profits?
Enquiring minds would like to know what the plan is for the Weigh Stations and those trucks of unusual size and weight.