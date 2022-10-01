A vote for Tidwell for city council

To the editor: As a Fairbanks resident and voter, I will be casting my vote for Crystal Tidwell, Fairbanks City Council Seat D, this Tuesday Oct. 4, and I urge you to do the same.
Crystal Tidwell has worked tirelessly for Fairbanks as an advocate for working families and a dedicated public servant. She has visited high schools, shop classes and job fairs, talking to young people about opportunities in all the trades — something she is truly passionate about. She currently serves as an appointed planning commissioner with the Fairbanks North Star Borough, is a board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Alaska, and is a member of the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce committees on Education and Workforce Development and Transportation and Infrastructure.