A vote for rational candidates

To the editor: I’d like to thank the New-Miner for printing David James’ recent Community Perspective, “Extreme Candidates Tarnish Elections.”
In a desire to appear balanced, the News-Miner published a second Community Perspective titled “Freedom Dies, One Moderate at a Time.”
But I’d like to point out that the differences between these two articles are stark in their use of actual information and candidate quotes, versus emotional claims and name calling.
In the “Moderate” article, I’m told that liberals are “anti-God,” but my family – which is liberal and proud of it – has for decades belonged to an established religious community here in Fairbanks. We pay dues and attend services. We are not, and never have been, “anti-God.” We are not “depraved.” We do not “lack decency.” That is name calling at its lowest level.
On the other hand, David James’ article about “Extreme Candidates,” uses assembly candidate Patricia Silva’s own claim that thousands of children’s corpses are hidden beneath the White House, and that the Covid vaccine contains a tracking microchip. Those are her words. Yet the article about “Moderates” finds Silva “rational.” It claims that Holocaust denier Lance Roberts and fellow assembly candidate Kevin McKinley are “against tyranny.”
I think they perpetuate it while hiding behind name calling.
James’ article states that, “Alaska’s hospitals are rationing care because they are overrun with Covid patients.” The News-Miner has written about this time and time again. Read any article, Aug. 31. Sept. 7. Sept. 23: “Alaska has the highest Covid case rate in the nation.” Yet the article on “Moderates,” says it’s vaccines that “could seriously impair or kill you. “
If you believe that, I ask you to volunteer at our hospital. See for yourself. Read the letter from the medical staff at Providence hospital: “…We have been required to develop and enact policies and procedures to ration medical care.”
On Oct. 5, please vote for rational candidates. Savannah Fletcher, Kristan Kelly and David Guttenberg for Assembly. For School Board, vote Chrya Sanderson and Erin Morotti, and for Fairbanks City Council, vote for June Rogers and Shoshona Kun.