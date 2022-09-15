 Skip to main content
A vote for public safety

To the editor: My mother is an MMIWG2S statistic.

Her name was Mary Hamilton. She was born in Nuiqsut, Alaska, and was raised between there and right here in Fairbanks, where she gave birth to three children.

Editor's note: MMIWG2S stands for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People.

