A vote for public safety

To the editor: My mother is an MMIWG2S statistic.
Her name was Mary Hamilton. She was born in Nuiqsut, Alaska, and was raised between there and right here in Fairbanks, where she gave birth to three children.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To the editor: My mother is an MMIWG2S statistic.
Her name was Mary Hamilton. She was born in Nuiqsut, Alaska, and was raised between there and right here in Fairbanks, where she gave birth to three children.
She moved to Anchorage with her boyfriend around 2014. She called me on average at least once a week. Then her calls stopped in November of 2019. I really became worried when her sister called me to ask if I heard from my mom.
My aunt, who knew more details about my mom, led the search from the North Slope. Many times, she called law enforcement in Anchorage trying to file a missing person report. She was told over and over that Mary could disappear if she wanted to. One officer even made it sound like he spoke to Mary and that’s what she wanted. I shared my aunt’s struggles in finding my mom to everyone who would listen, including the Fairbanks City Council.
We found out on Sept. 2 that my mother had died in November of 2019. The information was there for law enforcement to find every time my aunt called. I know this happens in Fairbanks. I’ve heard the stories from individuals and the Alaska MMIWG2S collective. Now my mother is one of the statistics they share.
The Fairbanks Police Department says they do not have enough staff or funding for many of these cases. It is the Fairbanks City Council that is responsible for recruiting and retaining the best law enforcement and giving them the funding they need to solve public safety issues. It is the council that decides on policy and how it’s enacted by police.
I’m asking everyone who is listening to remember this when they vote. Vote for candidates who understand public safety and how many people struggle to get adequate help from city resources like the police department and fire department.
I will be voting for Valerie Therrien, Crystal Tidwell and Sue Sprinkle because they are all advocating for making sure our resources are fully staffed, funded and educated about local issues. I will not be voting for Jim Matherly in November.
Editor’s note: MMIWG2S stands for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People.
Julie Smyth
Fairbanks
Editor's note: MMIWG2S stands for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People.
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.