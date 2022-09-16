A vote for Maxine Dibert

To the editor: I urge Fairbanks to support Maxine Dibert for state house. Remember, this was a district that the incumbent won by only a single vote in 2018. Lacking a clear mandate, he announced he’d be joining the bipartisan coalition in Juneau. But his commitment to bipartisanship withered over time, and he quietly abandoned the coalition in 2020.
No one questions Maxine’s commitment. She’s a powerful advocate with a track record of investing her energy in the community. Maxine has spent her life working with generations of families and no one who has stood shoulder to shoulder with her in that effort can question her commitment to all of the the people she lives and works with, whether they be a grandparent, a parent or a child. For real change in Juneau, there’s a clear choice for District 31 — Maxine Dibert.