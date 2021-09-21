A vote for June Rogers

To the editor: I have known June Rogers (candidate for the City Council Seat B) for longer than I like to admit. Someone once described her service on the City Council as a voice of reason. She doesn’t bring a right- or left-wing agenda to the job or get caught up in divisive politics. She is very measured and will think issues through, considering all information before casting her vote. Her objective is to make Fairbanks and the Interior a great place to live. When I sent her an email offered her a campaign contribution, she called me and politely declined, saying she doesn’t take campaign contributions. I thanked her for running, and I hope you — the voters — will too by voting for her this Oct. 5.
