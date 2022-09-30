A vote for integrity

To the editor: On Oct. 4 vote for Kaneisha Radgosky and Brandy Harty for school board, and vote for integrity.
Integrity is doing the right thing even when no one is looking. I’m voting for Brandy and Kaneisha because I trust these two will do what’s right for kids, families and educators when the campaign is over, and the attention of forums and media has subsided.
They will put their experience to work to consider the district’s challenges. They will be inclusive of the diverse needs of the borough’s children. They will honor and respect feedback received by the administration, professional educators, families, community members, and students. And as critical and difficult decisions are made, they will be transparent and thoroughly and honestly articulate their rationale.
I’m voting for Kaneisha and Brandy because their actions match their words. They’re trustworthy and will do the right thing even when no one is looking. Vote for Brandy and Kaneisha on Oct. 4.