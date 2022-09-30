 Skip to main content
A vote for integrity

To the editor: On Oct. 4 vote for Kaneisha Radgosky and Brandy Harty for school board, and vote for integrity.

Integrity is doing the right thing even when no one is looking. I’m voting for Brandy and Kaneisha because I trust these two will do what’s right for kids, families and educators when the campaign is over, and the attention of forums and media has subsided.

