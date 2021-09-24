A vote for innovative partnerships

To the editor: I think the Oct. 5 election is the most important municipal election since my husband and I moved here in 1976. We can choose either people who value their own personal freedom above the common good or people who believe working together for the common good is the highest expression of their personal freedom.
Kristan Kelly, candidate for Borough Assembly Seat G, is one of the latter, a consensus builder who believes local government is there to help citizens realize their potential. Her opponent, Lance Roberts, believes less government is the miracle cure for all our problems. Kristan Kelly does not limit her thinking to simple one-word solutions. The word “cut” is certainly in her vocabulary, but so are lots of other words like partnerships for shared goals and leveraging our strengths to solve our problems.
We have a tax cap to keep borough spending in check so we can “cut” Lance Roberts. We need Kristan Kelly and Savannah Fletcher and David Guttenberg to realign the direction of the FNSB toward innovative partnerships that expand the strengths in our community.