A vote for Brandy Harty

To the editor: I enthusiastically endorse Brandy Harty for the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education.
As a retired educator this is not the first time I have recommended Brandy; rather, the last time was more than 20 years ago when Brandy attended West Valley and was a student in my class. As a student she was diligent and concerned about learning, showing an openness to explore every angle of an issue, an ability to evaluate all arguments, and, most significantly, a desire to craft a solution that incorporates the best aspects of diverse viewpoints.
Now, 20 years later, Brandy, who was raised here and elected to stay, has distinguished herself as an educator and involved community member. She has been guided by the same strong leadership skills that are essential to and the basis of our democracy. These leadership skills will be reflected in her approach to the job of school board member.
Whether it is a long-term issue such as selecting a new superintendent, or a short-term problem like solving the transportation crisis, Brandy understands that listening to and learning from all stakeholders is the key and one that leads to good government.
Brandy has clearly demonstrated the knowledge, aptitude, and temperament to effectively meet the challenges of serving on the school board. This is why she has my vote.
Please join me in voting for Brandy Harty.