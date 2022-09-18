 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A vote for Brandy Harty

To the editor: I enthusiastically endorse Brandy Harty for the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education.

As a retired educator this is not the first time I have recommended Brandy; rather, the last time was more than 20 years ago when Brandy attended West Valley and was a student in my class. As a student she was diligent and concerned about learning, showing an openness to explore every angle of an issue, an ability to evaluate all arguments, and, most significantly, a desire to craft a solution that incorporates the best aspects of diverse viewpoints.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.