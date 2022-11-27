 Skip to main content
A voice for Fairbanks

To the editor: It is now official that I will have the honor of representing Fairbanks, the community I love, in the Alaska State Legislature. I’m so humbled by the support this community has shown me. You opened your doors and welcomed me and I am eternally grateful.

This was a hard fought race and I would be remiss if I didn’t say thank you to my opponents who both ran respectful campaigns. I would like to take a moment to thank Rep. Bart LeBon for his public service over the past for years. He has shown to be a dedicated and hard working legislator, and I wish him the very best.

