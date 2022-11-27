To the editor: It is now official that I will have the honor of representing Fairbanks, the community I love, in the Alaska State Legislature. I’m so humbled by the support this community has shown me. You opened your doors and welcomed me and I am eternally grateful.
This was a hard fought race and I would be remiss if I didn’t say thank you to my opponents who both ran respectful campaigns. I would like to take a moment to thank Rep. Bart LeBon for his public service over the past for years. He has shown to be a dedicated and hard working legislator, and I wish him the very best.
As I prepare to head to Juneau, I promise I will bring the same energy, work ethic and compassion that I brought to this campaign to my service in Juneau. To the people of Fairbanks, no matter who you voted for, I will represent you and I want to hear from you. I entered this race as a champion for education and a champion for working families and I intend to carry those efforts with me as priorities. I will be a voice for Fairbanks and I will work with legislators from any party to do what’s best for our town.
Thank you, thank you, Fairbanks, for this incredible honor. Our work is just beginning.