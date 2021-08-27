A virtual forum to today's issues

To the editor: We are writing today to highlight the upcoming third annual Climate, Jobs & Justice Municipal Candidate Forum happening virtually Monday, Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m. This candidate forum is designed to highlight issues central to creating a resilient, equitable community, like public health, policing, climate change action, sex education, LGBTQ+ rights, and ending race-based discrimination.
We believe that continuing to host a forum like this (in addition to existing annual forums) is essential to understanding all of the candidates, regardless of their political views or affiliations. Co-hosts include The Alaska Center, Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates — Alaska, Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition, Native Movement, UAF Nanook Diversity and Action Center, Alaska Public Interest Research Group, UAF Climate Scholars Program, and the Greater Fairbanks NAACP Chapter 1001. To watch the forum live, register in advance at bit.ly/CJJforum.
KC Casort, Tristan Glowa, Alyssa Quintyne, Jo Malbert Narvaez,
Shaelene Holstrom, Helenmarie Matesi