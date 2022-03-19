A village living in fear
To the editor: The gas leak near Nuiqsuit is a catastrophe for the health of villagers. Nuiqsuit is the only village surrounded by oil fields. Sadly, residents have had to live with the health consequences of drilling for decades.
According to several articles online, Nuiqsuit villagers have faced health problems from toxic chemicals since the beginning of North Slope drilling. Many people, including children, have reported breathing difficulties from exposure to toxic fumes as a result of oil extraction.
Airborne pollutants such as methane and black carbon are some of the substances emitted by drilling. Long-term exposure to such chemicals is known to cause asthma, cancer and a long list of health consequences for humans. Not to mention the effects on animals that live within the oil fields. But through it all, Nuiqsuit residents have continued to subsistence hunt and fish in the oil field-infested surrounding area.
Gas prices are at an all-time high, due to several reasons including the ban of Russian oil. Mindfully, the demand for Alaska oil has skyrocketed.
The pains at the pump are the topic of the hour across the country. Everyone is complaining about the cost of gasoline to their pocketbooks but in the hours of gas-pump strife, no one seems to care about the pains of living among oil fields as Nuiqsuit residents have had to do. In the recent event of a gas leak, village residents are living in fear.
The health of people who live within oil fields should always be top priority for all entities involved in drilling on the North Slope.
The next time you gas up your vehicle and complain about prices, remember that the Earth and its inhabitants are being made sick around drilling locations so that you can have such a luxury.