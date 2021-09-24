A united front with our health care providers

To the editor: In light of Saturday’s informal assembly in the city of Anchorage, the Alaska Nurse Practitioner Association is issuing the following formal statement:
We believe that it is in the best interest of the public for all eligible Alaskan residents to get vaccinated against Covid-19. We believe that it is the duty and the responsibility of all Alaskan health care providers to encourage their clients to receive the vaccine and to disseminate evidence-based information to each and every individual. It is contrary to the Code of Ethics for Nurses to deliberately contribute to the spread of misinformation. Both vaccines and the use of masks have already proven, empirically, to reduce morbidity, mortality, and the incredible burden on an already taxed hospital system; a system where emergencies are being turned away for lack of resources, and our colleagues are having to make the unthinkable decision to whom the few remaining resources will go. We are on a trajectory rapidly heading towards healthcare collapse if we do not do something now. We are in accord with the directives handed down by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. We stand against the politicization of a worldwide pandemic and call on all health care workers to be a united front against this unseen enemy that threatens the health of our world.