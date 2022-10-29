A track record of service

To the editor: I’m writing this letter on behalf of our former two-term mayor, Jim Matherly, who is running to represent Fairbanks in the Alaska State Senate.
I have had a growing respect and friendship with Jim for several years. As mayor, I watched Jim make decisions that were rooted deep in his moral convictions. These decisions did not make him popular with some. Yet, despite severe criticism, he found an inner strength to moor his life on a rock that does not move when the winds blow and the waters rise. This will serve him well if elected into the Alaska State Senate.
I have also grown to appreciate Jim’s willingness to reach across the aisle and deeply listen to those who he is called to lead. These are people who posses lenses and paradigms significantly different than his. I think the reason Jim does this so well is that he truly wants to serve those who have entrusted him with the stewardship of his position. This flows from Jim’s desire to serve people and to not just climb the political ladder. I believe if we elect Jim Matherly to the Alaska State Senate, he will bring the same enthusiasm to Juneau that he serves in Fairbanks. Jim is approachable, accountable and continues to work hard for Fairbanks. Furthermore, Jim has a track record of serving our city well.
Let’s vote for Jim on Nov. 8!