 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A track record of service

To the editor: I’m writing this letter on behalf of our former two-term mayor, Jim Matherly, who is running to represent Fairbanks in the Alaska State Senate.

I have had a growing respect and friendship with Jim for several years. As mayor, I watched Jim make decisions that were rooted deep in his moral convictions. These decisions did not make him popular with some. Yet, despite severe criticism, he found an inner strength to moor his life on a rock that does not move when the winds blow and the waters rise. This will serve him well if elected into the Alaska State Senate.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.