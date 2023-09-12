A tongue-in-cheek commentary

To the editor: I am delighted to read that Durham School Services is collaborating with Kinross on solutions to our school bus situation.
With its fleet of trained, experienced, well-paid, safety-conscious drivers, it will be a relief to have Black Gold Transport carry our children to and from school. Black Gold will be making round trips with those rigs 24 hours a day! This is such a great way to resolve the complex scheduling that’s been necessary with a shortage of school bus drivers. And it’s sure to reduce stress for families with children of different ages needing to get to and from school on different timetables. With 60 round trips a day, they will be able to transport kids to all their before and after school activities, too. And of course, the kids will be thrilled. They love big, noisy machinery!