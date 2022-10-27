A terrific slate of candidates

To the editor: We are now within two weeks of the very important midterm elections. Please vote on or before Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting has already started; check the official website for locations, www.elections.alaska.gov.
Also, because of redistricting, many polling places have changed — check the website for your current location. If you are mailing your ballot it must be postmarked by Nov. 8 and apparently it will take two postage stamps.
We are fortunate to have some terrific candidates on the ballot, includingMary Peltola for U.S. House; Les Gara for governor and Jessica Cook, lieutenant governor; Matt Claman for state Senate (District H); and Jennie Armstrong for state House (District 16). They are progressive leaders who care deeply about democracy. They are pro-choice, pro-equality, pro-education and pro-privacy.
Also, vote like your fundamental right to privacy is at stake because it is — please vote no on the constitutional convention, Ballot Measure 1.