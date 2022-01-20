A sustainable American dream

To the editor: Our whole lives we were fed this illusion of the American dream. Yes, this 20th century utopian idealism may truly lead to happiness, but in reality the gross domestic product of a disposable-minded society does not align with the future of available resources to sustain the dream.
Hence, we must modify the post-millennium American dream. We must dream of the world that we want to leave our children, one in which we do not rely single-use plastic; one where it's OK not to have the newest phones every year; one where minimalism is the norm, etc.
I've encountered many pejorative critics about my writing in which they claim that my position on these subjects is a waste of time. But this cannot be the cumulative mindset of our society.
By living sustainably, we could drop the rate of depletion of nonrenewable resources dramatically by reducing the consumption rate.
This refraining would buy us more time to figure out what we are going to do about the many problems facing future generations, such as low oil reserves, climate change and ocean plastic pollution.
We initiate and echo sustainability to future generations. We must do right by our children by assimilating into a new sustainable American dream.