A special part of the week

To the editor: June 26 was the last column for Sketches of Alaska by Ray Bonnell. I want to thank Mr. Bonnell for his wonderfully detailed drawings and research on historic buildings, equipment and landscapes of Alaska that have appeared for the last 12 years in the Sundays editions. It has not only helped me interpret local history but inspired future trips to other parts of the state.
Fortunately, his website sketchesofalaska.com will remain active for future projects he does on a less hectic deadline in his well desired retirement from weekly columns. Other regular columns by local writers like Alaska Science Forum by Ned Rozell, In the Bush by Miki and Julie Collins, and book reviews by David James make the Sunday News-Miner a special part of my week.
Tom Paragi
Fairbanks