A sip of enlightenment

To the editor: A recent Politico poll has two-thirds of Republicans believing Biden should not be president. They prefer to experience hellbent hallucinations offered by Trump’s far right, far out alternative universe. Nearest point of reference is Uranus.
Fact-based common sense was assaulted, weakened, then diffused from five years of convicted conman Trump’s nonsensical accusations and perpetual lies. Multiple recounts in battleground states proved there was no hanky-panky in the 2020 elections.
Yet millions of voters still support the unfit emperor with no clothes. The kingpin denigrated our institutions of democracy daily. Obstructed justice was his whole life. Behavior of a two-bit dictator; wooden nickel autocrat. The Trump tribe would be much happier in Russia and China, obviously, where rulers are above the law.
Job creator? Not since President Hoover and the Great Depression had there been a net loss of jobs. Foolhardy Trump chose to be more concerned with the stock market than the lethal Covid for months, hundreds of thousands dead on his watch. The boneheaded braggart left office with a net loss of jobs — over 9 million.
Republican Senate Minority Leader Moscow Mitch McConnell is busy. What does he do besides obstruct the Democrat agenda as a Putin proxy? Remember, a Russian “financier” built the $238 million aluminum plant in Northeast Kentucky.
McConnell must also please his wife’s Chinese father’s Communist Party. A happy wife means a happy life, so he denounces the Build Back Better program for low and middle income Americans. President Xi cannot match the BBB for his tens of millions of lower caste Chinese. Immediate relief from a too low standard of living. Xi can negatively affect her father’s shipping business, though.
Foreign democracies, including France, prosecute former presidents. Sarkozy found guilty of bribery after his predecessor Chirac was convicted of corruption. There is no reason not to pursue justice for the obstructionist, unscrupulous, autocratic behaving Trump, congressional Republican Jan. 6 enablers, and other Trump toadies for crimes against our Republic.
Grandpa Swanson, upon reading this LTTE, remarked, “You can lead dehydrated (rationality deficient), jaundiced braying asses to water (refreshing facts) but cannot make them drink (experience enlightenment).”
