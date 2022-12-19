A side never heard or said aloud

To the editor: As my mother-in-law says, “There are three sides to every story — his, hers and the truth.”
Regarding the court case involving Vickie Moyle and her daughter, what a one-sided, unfair, pony show of a joke court that was! Innocent until proven guilty? Not by that court and not by the media, either. Fair representation? None!
A group of us would have testified on her behalf but never got the chance. Vickie is not and has never been the criminal that she was accused of. But what she is capable of doing and has done for many many years is sacrificing herself morning, noon and night for our seniors.
Our elder population is highly respected and cherished. They are never hungry, and that’s because of Vickie and the volunteers here. Even during the pandemic, our seniors were loved and taken care of. But people who don’t spend that kind of time working to protect and help seniors would have no clue about her efforts. The hospital runs, the food, the medicine, the car rides to Anchorage and airports, the sitting with them while they’re sick — these are acts of caring that other people who aren’t involved take for granted. Instead, it’s cruel lies and rumors.
Regardless of how these stories and that judgment sounds, the other side of the truth is we love Vickie and Annie. We are thankful to Vickie for all she’s done here for so long, and hope and pray people realize that they are needed in the community of Nenana.
There’s no one else who pours themselves into the needs of our elders the way Vickie does. What will we do if she’s gone? It will hurt our people.
We need her experience and advocacy; we need her here, to stay. That’s the side that was never heard or said.