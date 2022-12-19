 Skip to main content
A side never heard or said aloud

To the editor: As my mother-in-law says, “There are three sides to every story — his, hers and the truth.”

Regarding the court case involving Vickie Moyle and her daughter, what a one-sided, unfair, pony show of a joke court that was! Innocent until proven guilty? Not by that court and not by the media, either. Fair representation? None!

