Letter to the Editor

A show of support for vulnerable youth

  • Comments

To the editor: I recently learned that Big Ray’s is the only locally owned store that accepts vouchers from the Alaska Office of Children’s Services (OCS) as a valid payment source. Earth shattering news, surely this is not; though it does epitomize one of the reasons we should continue to be excited about our state’s future and find gratitude to be a part of the Alaska culture.

Consider the plight of some of our most vulnerable children in Alaska — as a young child, tragic events unfold that result in you having to leave your childhood home in the company of others, uncertain as to why, or whether you may ever return. After hastily packing your life up (often in a garbage bag or cardboard box), you are brought to a new home, and then to a new school where you don’t know anybody. Often, children in these situations are coming with the lowliest of wardrobes, consisting of worn, hand-me-down clothing. Thanks to Big Ray’s, these young people are able to go out and face their difficult situations after being able to build their wardrobe up at a place everyday Fairbanksans choose to shop at.

On Alaska waterways, boaters stop to help another boater in trouble. In winter storms, Alaskans get out of their cars to help push each other out of the snow berm before getting back on their way. At our most successful local outfitter with goods sufficient to clothe workers from Prudhoe to Kodiak, the owners quietly help to meet the basic needs of our most vulnerable youth without any request for recognition.

Despite increasing reports of tumult and division in the world, I think this underscores an important reason for optimism as an Alaskan. Our culture is strong, and the values we hold will continue to be a strong foundation underneath us as we move into the future.

