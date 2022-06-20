 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A senator who stands up

  • Comments

To the editor: When Vladimir Putin became president of Russia in 2000, it was a democracy. By the time his henchmen poisoned his political opponent Navalny in 2020, he had effectively ended any pretense of Russia being a democracy. Now, anyone in Russia who dares to call his invasion of Ukraine a war is subject to 15 years in prison and press censorship is complete.

In contrast to Putin taking 20 years to transform Russia from a democracy to a dictatorship, Donald Trump is trying to beat him by doing the same in less than half the time. In my letter to the editor in April 2020, I expressed my angst over the failure of Republican senators to hold Trump accountable for his many misdeeds such as withholding aid from Ukraine until Zelensky fabricated dirt on President Biden’s son. This led me to say “I’m concerned that the inaction of the Senate has led to the beginning of a transition of our country from a democracy to a dictatorship.”

At that time, it would only be in our wildest nightmares that we could have thought that Trump would falsely claim that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him and, after, losing over 40 lawsuits about his false claims, pressure Mike Pence to disallow enough legitimately chosen electors to create turmoil in certifying Biden’s election.

When all this et al didn’t succeed, he then urged the mob of his supporters to march on the capital to prevent those senators and representatives who met at the capital to certify the Electoral College vote. He did nothing to intervene as some of those in the mob were shouting, “kill Mike Pence.”

The fear of many Americans and others around the world is that, if Trump is reelected in 2024, he will, if Republican legislators blindly accede to his wants, do whatever it takes to, in effect, become Donald Trump, dictator. To do my little part to prevent this, I will vote to reelect Lisa Murkowski as senator — one of the few Republicans to stand up to Donald Trump.

Ron Johnson

Fairbanks

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.