A senator who stands up

To the editor: When Vladimir Putin became president of Russia in 2000, it was a democracy. By the time his henchmen poisoned his political opponent Navalny in 2020, he had effectively ended any pretense of Russia being a democracy. Now, anyone in Russia who dares to call his invasion of Ukraine a war is subject to 15 years in prison and press censorship is complete.
In contrast to Putin taking 20 years to transform Russia from a democracy to a dictatorship, Donald Trump is trying to beat him by doing the same in less than half the time. In my letter to the editor in April 2020, I expressed my angst over the failure of Republican senators to hold Trump accountable for his many misdeeds such as withholding aid from Ukraine until Zelensky fabricated dirt on President Biden’s son. This led me to say “I’m concerned that the inaction of the Senate has led to the beginning of a transition of our country from a democracy to a dictatorship.”
At that time, it would only be in our wildest nightmares that we could have thought that Trump would falsely claim that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him and, after, losing over 40 lawsuits about his false claims, pressure Mike Pence to disallow enough legitimately chosen electors to create turmoil in certifying Biden’s election.
When all this et al didn’t succeed, he then urged the mob of his supporters to march on the capital to prevent those senators and representatives who met at the capital to certify the Electoral College vote. He did nothing to intervene as some of those in the mob were shouting, “kill Mike Pence.”
The fear of many Americans and others around the world is that, if Trump is reelected in 2024, he will, if Republican legislators blindly accede to his wants, do whatever it takes to, in effect, become Donald Trump, dictator. To do my little part to prevent this, I will vote to reelect Lisa Murkowski as senator — one of the few Republicans to stand up to Donald Trump.
Ron Johnson
Fairbanks