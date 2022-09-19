A senator for Alaska

To the editor: Culture and language are so closely linked together. Research has shown that if a language is lost, much of the knowledge, skills and the very foundation of that culture are also lost. he Koyukon Athabascan language has very few fluent speakers left, as is the case with many of our Alaska Native languages throughout the state.
As I have been spending the last several years learning Koyukon Athabascan, I have been learning so much more about my culture and who I am as a Koyukon Athabascan. As result of this, my wellness has increased, which further allows me to be healthy for my family and of service to my community. It is imperative that we do everything we can to revitalize our languages.