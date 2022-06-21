A scenic highway junk pile

To the editor: Regarding DOT and the Mahn Choh proposal to truck loads of ore from Tok to Fairbanks, I find that around the DOT maintenance area near Birch Lake sits a totaled car that has been there for years.
Residents from Fairbanks to Tok need to not agree with this idea. As for the DOT and Kinross promise to keep the highway clear and safe for visitors and residents, this is absurd. I can see a future of spilled cargo along our “scenic” highway with the caption, “What once was a Scenic Highway is just another lookalike of Africa, South America and wherever else that Kinross wants to do their business.”
On behalf of the residents, the promise to give back to the communities which they serve is another pile of junk.
Jack Daly
North Pole