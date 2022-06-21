 Skip to main content
A scenic highway junk pile

To the editor: Regarding DOT and the Mahn Choh proposal to truck loads of ore from Tok to Fairbanks, I find that around the DOT maintenance area near Birch Lake sits a totaled car that has been there for years.

Residents from Fairbanks to Tok need to not agree with this idea. As for the DOT and Kinross promise to keep the highway clear and safe for visitors and residents, this is absurd. I can see a future of spilled cargo along our “scenic” highway with the caption, “What once was a Scenic Highway is just another lookalike of Africa, South America and wherever else that Kinross wants to do their business.”

On behalf of the residents, the promise to give back to the communities which they serve is another pile of junk.

Jack Daly

North Pole

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

