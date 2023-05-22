A say in the community

To the editor: Congratulations, Virginia Farmier, for stepping to the helm of yhe FDMN. In recent years, the paper has been less than community-oriented with reporters just stating their opinion and sometimes not offering the full facts on local issues. With the suspension of the comments sections, the public — who often knows more than the reporters or their official sources — have been unable to participate in the lectures.
Ms. Farmier, if you want to build a stronger relationship with the community, reinstate the comments section and give full voice to the First Amendment. No, sometimes the reporters and editors won’t like what we have to say. That doesn’t mean it’s wrong or silenced.