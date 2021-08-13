A return to small government

To the editor: Isn’t it amazing how the federal government seems completely committed to increasing inflation by spending trillions we don’t have, taking money right out of your savings account? And our state Legislature seems to think that your Permanent Fund dividend money should be wasted by them instead of letting you have it? This is the perfect time to do something helpful about it at the local level. While we have high property taxes and an ever-increasing borough budget, now is the time to restrain borough spending and lower taxes. Why shouldn’t the borough have to live within its means just like all of us do?
I’m Lance Roberts, and I served two prior terms on the Borough Assembly constantly working to lower the budget and taxes. Born and raised in Fairbanks and educated at UAF means I understand my town. I understand that people are more important than government and that dollars go a lot farther in our economy when government doesn’t get in the way.
In the three years I’ve been off the Assembly, I’ve worked with constituents who’ve had borough issues giving advice and even testifying for them at borough meetings. When I was on the Assembly I did over a hundred ordinances and resolutions, most of them to address constituent issues with the borough. I commit to doing that again.
I will not only work to lower the tax burden, but also to protect property rights and our great local road and fire service area commissions. I plan on simplifying the land subdividing code and to clean up discrepancies that have put the borough in a position of stopping housing sales.
You’re welcome to go to my webpage at lancerobertsassembly.com and can contact me there. I look forward to talking more about my positions at the forums and interviews that will be happening in the next few months. Please remember to vote on Tuesday, Oct. 5.