A representative with integrity

To the editor: For the last few weeks, the residents of District 34 have been subjected to a litany of claims from our would-be incumbent legislator, Grier Hopkins. If you’ve attended or watched any of the local candidate forums, then you’ve seen Grier attempt to paint himself as a moderate bipartisan dealmaker who rolls up his sleeves and does what’s right for Fairbanks. Unfortunately, Grier’s legislative record paints a different story of a political opportunist adverse to bipartisan actions that don’t align with his very “special” interests.
To see Mr. Hopkins’ political opportunism, one need only look at the tacked-on “NRA Endorsed” stickers on his signs. Now one would think that with an endorsement like that Grier must be a real gun champion, right? Unfortunately, his record doesn’t fit his new narrative. In 2021 Hopkins co-sponsored HB 122, a red flag bill, with Rep. Geran Tarr. Strangely, Grier’s co-sponsorship was removed in 2022 once it became clear that Grier’s new district shifted to the right. How convenient!
But what about Grier’s bipartisan solutions? In the last Legislature, the Alaska Reads Act stood as a shining example of bipartisanship in an age of political divide. It was by no means a perfect bill but had been devolved through years of negotiations to produce a product that unanimously passed the Senate while being shepherded in the House by the Democratic leader. And how did Hopkins respond to this groundbreaking legislation? Well, he spent months trying to fill the bill with poison pills after his NEA employers soured on the legislation. And when Grier’s efforts were defeated by a bipartisan group of legislators Grier took the high ground by giving a speech on the house floor implying that the Senate was too stupid to understand his changes which is why he would vote against legislation to raise the BSA, increase Pre-K funding and raise reading standards.
This year you can vote for the guy who was anti-gun before he was pro-gun, who was pro-education and bipartisanship until he didn’t get his way. Or vote for Frank Tomaszewski and have a representative with integrity.