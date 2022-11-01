 Skip to main content
A representative with integrity

To the editor: For the last few weeks, the residents of District 34 have been subjected to a litany of claims from our would-be incumbent legislator, Grier Hopkins. If you’ve attended or watched any of the local candidate forums, then you’ve seen Grier attempt to paint himself as a moderate bipartisan dealmaker who rolls up his sleeves and does what’s right for Fairbanks. Unfortunately, Grier’s legislative record paints a different story of a political opportunist adverse to bipartisan actions that don’t align with his very “special” interests.

To see Mr. Hopkins’ political opportunism, one need only look at the tacked-on “NRA Endorsed” stickers on his signs. Now one would think that with an endorsement like that Grier must be a real gun champion, right? Unfortunately, his record doesn’t fit his new narrative. In 2021 Hopkins co-sponsored HB 122, a red flag bill, with Rep. Geran Tarr. Strangely, Grier’s co-sponsorship was removed in 2022 once it became clear that Grier’s new district shifted to the right. How convenient!

