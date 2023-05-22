A real plan to designate locations for the homeless

To the editor: Last summer, I wrote a letter to the editor to the News-Miner that pleaded with the city officials and other social entities to designate locations for the homeless. Sadly, we have yet to see any real solutions come to pass.
The letter was written in response to an insensitive article that came out that stated that the homeless population was merely a stain on our city when tourists come to town.
Evicting all residents from homeless camps is not the solution. It will actually cause more problems because the homeless will have no where else to go except to public locations, such as downtown and local shopping centers.
Administrators need to stop pretending the solution for homelessness is to make it impossible for the unhoused to find refuge.
Implement a real plan of action to designate locations for the homeless to dwell safely.