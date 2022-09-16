A ranked choice ploy

To the editor: A year or so ago I stated that this “ranked voting” bull was merely a ploy by the minority (socialist- Democrats) party to manipulate the votes to ensure their liberal candidates win. Well, that is exactly what happened.
Two strong conservative candidates (Republicans) split that vote allowing the mediocre third-ranking choice to win. Had Mary Peltola been forced to run head to head against either Sarah Palin or Nick Begich, she would have come out a poor second.
Now, she is campaigning for the permanent seat and her ads highlight either her ignorance or her joining the socialist Democrat Party. She claims that the federal government took away Alaskans’ right to choice. This is an obvious reference to the recent SCOTUS decision. This is a liberal twisting of the actual court’s decision. It did not take away a right to choice, in fact, it did exactly what she touts, i.e., the federal government doesn’t have the right to restrict our choice, the decision took that power from the feds and returned it to the states, where it should reside.