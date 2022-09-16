 Skip to main content
A ranked choice ploy

To the editor: A year or so ago I stated that this “ranked voting” bull was merely a ploy by the minority (socialist- Democrats) party to manipulate the votes to ensure their liberal candidates win. Well, that is exactly what happened.

Two strong conservative candidates (Republicans) split that vote allowing the mediocre third-ranking choice to win. Had Mary Peltola been forced to run head to head against either Sarah Palin or Nick Begich, she would have come out a poor second.

