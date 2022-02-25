 Skip to main content
A rail expansion makes sense

To the editor: Former Gov. Frank Murkowski’s Community Perspective (Feb. 20, 2022) laying out a vision for building and using a railway to haul the Manh Choh mining project ore to Fort Knox instead of our public roads addressed multiple issues ranging from public safety to national security to rail connectivity with Canada and the lower U.S. I agree with Gov. Murkowski’s perspective.

Now is the time for long-range planning. We can begin by recognizing that Fort Knox began commercial operations in 1996 with an expected life of 8 to 10 years. It has now been in operation for 26 years. With its most recent expansion, it is estimated to remain open until 2030. That is more than three decades. There is every reason to expect that the current “4½” year transportation plan for Mahn Choh will be extended, and perhaps expanded, as many times as necessary to maintain profitable operations for the mine, keeping the massive haul trucks on our public roads, negatively impacting public safety and incurring costs to maintain the roadways.

I’d like to see the current governor and other leaders take advantage of this opportunity to fully develop a railway plan that would maintain public road safety, bring jobs to Alaskans and create a railway system that will serve the state for years to come.

Mark Johnson,

Fairbanks

