A radio show, David Pruhs, and voting for mayor

To the editor: David Pruhs has been the host of KFAR’s “Problem Corner” for six years and “Fairbanks Foodies” for the past two years. When he first started on the radio, he was hoping he could make it six months. As he says, this is not what he does for a living. When the opening came up for “Problem Corner,” David never sought the show. Many candidates were interviewed, but not David. However, station managers kept coming back to the choice of David Pruhs. When management asked him to be the host of “Problem Corner,” he was floored. He never expected or sought the position. David asked why did they choose him? He was told he had a great radio voice and that “Problem Corner” had lost advertisers and they could hardly get guests anymore; they thought David could rebuild the show. When the wolves came after him on the radio, he never lost composure and was always polite.
David immediately set up the show his way. It was going to be local. No national content. Monday was for business. Tuesday for politics. Wednesday for history or a pioneer. Friday for what we get to do over the weekend. His content choice was perfect for Fairbanks. David wanted to present over the radio the Fairbanks he knew. The Fairbanks he grew up and still lives in. So many wonderful people before him hosted the show and set high standards, and David committed himself to continuing these standards. It does not matter your politics, economics, social status, etc ... With David’s personality, all guests leave happy, smiling and laughing. David is such a positive person.