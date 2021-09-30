A question for our medical professionals
To the editor: I am in complete sympathy with John Pace, who wrote in Monday’s News-Miner that people who demand their “freedom” and refuse to be vaccinated should likewise accept their responsibility and not use up all the hospital beds, causing people who have a different, non-Covid-related medical condition to be turned away from the hospital. I have heard many people express the same sentiment; irresponsible people who don’t care at all for the welfare of their community should not get priority care.
I think the problem is this. Medical workers have never held people responsible for their health decisions. Lifetime smokers are not turned away from the oncology center when they get lung cancer. People who choose to drink and drive and who get into a vehicle accident are not refused emergency care. How can we hold people who stupidly refuse a free, safe vaccination to a different standard?
A difference, obviously, is that lung cancer patients and victims/perpetrators of drunken driving accidents are not filling up our hospital beds and causing the rest of us to be turned away when we need care. I really wonder what our health care professionals think about this. Perhaps by the time this letter sees print, a medical professional will have weighed in on the question of whether people who are deliberately causing a crisis in our hospitals are entitled to displace (and possibly cause to die) others who desperately need medical care.
Medical professionals, please speak up. What do you folks think?