You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A question for our medical professionals

  • Comments

A question for our medical professionals

To the editor: I am in complete sympathy with John Pace, who wrote in Monday’s News-Miner that people who demand their “freedom” and refuse to be vaccinated should likewise accept their responsibility and not use up all the hospital beds, causing people who have a different, non-Covid-related medical condition to be turned away from the hospital. I have heard many people express the same sentiment; irresponsible people who don’t care at all for the welfare of their community should not get priority care.

I think the problem is this. Medical workers have never held people responsible for their health decisions. Lifetime smokers are not turned away from the oncology center when they get lung cancer. People who choose to drink and drive and who get into a vehicle accident are not refused emergency care. How can we hold people who stupidly refuse a free, safe vaccination to a different standard?

A difference, obviously, is that lung cancer patients and victims/perpetrators of drunken driving accidents are not filling up our hospital beds and causing the rest of us to be turned away when we need care. I really wonder what our health care professionals think about this. Perhaps by the time this letter sees print, a medical professional will have weighed in on the question of whether people who are deliberately causing a crisis in our hospitals are entitled to displace (and possibly cause to die) others who desperately need medical care.

Medical professionals, please speak up. What do you folks think?

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.