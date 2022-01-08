A push for Goldie’s Act
To the editor: If you’re considering getting, or giving a puppy as a gift, please adopt or look for a responsible breeder. Pet store puppies are typically purchased from cruel breeding facilities known as puppy mills, where animals suffer, with little oversight from federal regulators.
A new federal bill called Goldie’s Act is named for a golden retriever who died at an Iowa puppy mill because the agency responsible for protecting her failed to do so.
It was a USDA-licensed dog breeder in Iowa, and was forced to surrender over 500 dogs and puppies being kept in horrible conditions.
Our lawmakers need to do more for these vulnerable animals.
Goldie’s Act would help protect these animals and require confiscation of suffering animals, more frequent and meaningful inspections, penalties for violations, and for inspectors to share information with local law enforcement. I urge you, and our congressman to support, and him to cosponsor Goldie’s Act (H.R. 6100). Congress must ensure that the USDA is enforcing the law and end the unspeakable cruelty taking place in puppy mills.
Roland Ruutz-Rees III is a volunteer with the ASPCA Government Relations Team of Anchorage.