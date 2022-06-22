A protest for fishing rights

To the editor: This is the second year in a row that salmon fishing is closed for people in the Interior, even as tribal members see salmon bycatch being thrown overboard. Twenty years ago, a news report stated the wasted bycatch, equal to fully loaded semi-trucks with salmon staged end-to-end along the coast, would stretch from Anchorage to Nome, and not much has changed.
We take less than 2% of the catch yearly, the rest being profited off of by commercial fisheries that have already destroyed the Grand Banks, East and West coasts and now destroying Alaska’s fisheries.
The salmon are already challenged with climate change, nuclear waste and other contaminations, along with poaching from foreign fisheries.
We as Indigenous always voluntarily quit fishing during weak runs to ensure future salmon runs for our grandchildren’s grandchildren, as well as for everyone else’s grandchildren. It is who we are as part of our culture of sharing and our relationship with the lands and waters.
I think it’s time to start talking about instituting a peaceful protest fishery in the Interior to bring attention to the conflict of interest between the high seas fisheries and Congress, which brings profit to them and leaves us without life-sustaining food fish.
We have the Tanana Chiefs Conference Hunting and Fishing Task Force ready to advocate for us, which should be able to coordinate a date, time and for how long we could have a reasonable protest fishery without permanently harming future fish stocks.
If you want to get more information, google, “Indigenous People protest fish for fishing rights.”
I’ll apologize to the tribal chiefs if they feel I’m out of place with this letter. It’s not out of disrespect but my family is without healthy fish to eat for the second year in a row. I see moneymakers wasting obscene amounts of healthy food fish, forcing my people to eat cancer-causing foods loaded with chemicals and accept flown-in fish that is unfit for human consumption.
Curtis Sommer
Tanana