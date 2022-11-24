A premonition of the future

To the editor: On Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, my husband and I were traveling the Alcan highway between Northway and Fairbanks. The weather was clear and sunny; visibility was excellent. In the hills east of Tok, we encountered clouds of airborne snow particles and realized we were following a large vehicle. Not being able to see it, we slowed our speed to 20 mph or more below the highway speed limit of 65 mph. After several miles of adjusting speed as “snow-fog” patches waxed and waned we glimpsed a plow truck, scraping minimal snow cover and pushing it into snow banks about a foot in height in this low snow year. It slowed and moved right to allow vehicles to pass, but the curvy highway in this hilly area (formerly signed 55 mph) made it impossible to safely pass, so we resumed following until a long straightaway allowed enough visibility to ease past the plow.
During this episode, we took video of a car in front of us disappearing and reappearing in the large billows of snow; this can be found in the menu bar under “News” at the safealaskahighways.org website.
This route in late 2024 is expected to serve as Kinross’ Manh Choh to Fort Knox ore haul road. Besides regular highway traffic, every 7-8 minutes double-tractor trailers will bear down on smaller vehicles which in a typical snowy winter will often be invisible, sandwiched between industrial vehicles kicking up blinding billows of snow.
What will become of the drivers of passenger trucks/cars stopping to deliver U.S. mail to boxes at the side of the highway? What of the school buses paused to load and unload children in Tok, Dot Lake, Salcha and elsewhere? What of those crossing this highway to check their mail? And newspaper delivery vehicles stopped at roadside boxes in the dark morning hours of winter? Our observations were made under ideal winter conditions. What will this situation look like when stormy weather prevails?
I have described just one aspect of myriad glaring oversights in this hare-brained scheme to turn a public highway into an ore haul road, ruled by 95-foot-long vehicles weighing 160,000 pounds loaded.
For those who live on or near this route, give this issue some thought and inform friends, neighbors, family and community members how their lives will change because of it. The 24/7 bombardment of noise, white-knuckle driving conditions, air pollution and roadside tragedies does not have to become a reality; voice your opinion before it is too late.