A pox on Fox

To the editor: Australia’s government stepped in after receiving a half-million signers to a petition within days. Murdoch’s media empire there includes a Fox. The negative influence by willingly spreading disinformation had become too influential. He made more money peddling snake oil than unwanted truths.
Nowadays, which channel do you believe Putin, other authoritarians, despots and dictators would watch? Or more importantly, would allow their populace to tune into ... CNN or Fox? Think about it.
Those who are mesmerized by The Big Lie, AKA The Big Cry, most likely watch Fox “news.” Just like the Fox motto in Australia: More money-peddling lies than unwanted truths. Guess which channel the unvaxxed probably bet their lives on?
Yeah, Putin and like-minded autocrats must laugh at and love what Trump does daily to undermine America’s democracy with minions.
The Aussies called out Fox as a disreputable disinformation source — much more integrity than Congressional Republicans and other foolhardy souls showing fealty to a cult personalty.
Trump is rightfully classified as being a troubled, perpetually whiny, babbling, lie-proned “bully and victim” village idiot in any other country in the world.
