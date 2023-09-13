A pitch for Meredith Maple

To the editor: As a 20-year educator, I look for the most qualified person to represent students, families and educators on the Board of Education. In the case of school board Seat G, that person is Meredith Maple. Her years as chair of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Early Childhood Development Commission have given her experience with borough governance and leadership which will be invaluable as a school board member. She understands and demonstrates the fundamentals of board service.
As a parent of three school-aged children, I believe it is important that school board members understand the different dynamics that make up a family. Meredith Maple works with diverse families every day as the executive director of the Fairbanks Children’s Museum. With her team at FCM, she builds safe spaces for families to thrive and learn. Meredith balances a complex budget, fundraises, develops programs and exhibits, maintains the facility, manages a staff of 14, reports to a board of directors and collaborates with many other organizations within our community. These skills and experiences will serve her well on the school board.