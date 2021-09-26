You have permission to edit this article.
A one-size bunny boot does not fit all

To the editor: Today I received a postcard endorsing several people running for Borough Assembly.

Imagine my surprise when I noticed the card was from an Anchorage corporation with top donors from Illinois and Anchorage, and without one Fairbanks resident. To ad a little more insult, the pictures on the front and back were only very scenic shots of Southeast Alaska islands and mountains. What does this have to do with Fairbanks? This postcard suggests I close my eyes and simply vote for their political philosophy without considering the facts or the uniqueness of our town. I don’t like that plan.

I much prefer a local approach to open-mindedly review the details of an issue, and then make an objective decision regarding what is best for our entire community. A one-size bunny boot does not fit all in Fairbanks, and legislators need to be flexible to the subtleties, uniqueness and variety of folks who reside here.

The good news is Kristan Kelly has a locally funded campaign to match her locally focused interests and skills. She is independent and works toward solutions to benefit all, regardless of political affiliation. She has a long history working well with a variety of people and groups. She is fiscally frugal, and can balance a responsible budget. She doesn’t polarize, but brings knowledgeable folks to the table to build consensus, find solutions and create a better community at every level.

I know both Kristan and her opponent well, and I can say with confidence, “Kristan Kelly is the best choice to serve the people of our borough,” and you can quote me on that.

