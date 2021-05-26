You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

A non-partisan GVEA

  • Comments

To the editor: While folks are entitled to their opinions, I am concerned by the attempt of some to politicize the campaign for GVEA director with dog-whistle like verbiage of Green New Deal, far-left divide, etc.

GVEA is not a political organization. I’m sure the current board members have diverse political opinions, but that doesn’t weigh in decision-making when we look how best to serve our members now and into the future. Decisions are extensively vetted by board and management based on facts, risk and sound judgment. We are always mindful that it’s not our money, but the members’ money — that’s you.

Those who currently seek to paint partisan labels have never spoken with me about GVEA, though a recent Letter to the Editor is from a business partner of a former GVEA director who often colored GVEA issues in political terms. It’s unhealthy and dishonest for a not-for-profit cooperative like GVEA to exhibit such political partisanship. GVEA means so much to our communities, regardless of one’s political views.

I’m mindful of the responsibility and the work needed to be well-informed about this complex business. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished in our 75 years and want to continue that path of serving in the best interests of all members.

