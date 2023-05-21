A night out for the arts and for community

To the editor: I had the extreme pleasure of attending the Fairbanks Concert Association’s 75th anniversary celebration with Pink Martini. What a fantastic event! I was born and raised in Fairbanks and every year for Christmas my mother and I would sit down with the FCA brochure and pick a show for us to attend together. I have so many deeply touching memories from being able to see it, feel it, and share it with my mom. (She had four kids. Her commitment to the arts was a priority and something she financially invested in.)
The Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum was not just a backdrop for this ridiculously fun event. (It almost stole the show.) All kidding aside, the venue, food, people and mission combined for an evening of generous support for the arts, a memorable night out, and a soul reviving moment to see just how spectacular this community is.