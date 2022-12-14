A new vote in Two Rivers

To the editor: Regarding the Two Rivers/Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department vote certification, there was a lot of confusing information to voters in the area before the vote was held.
People who own property in the would-be service area but do not live here were not allowed to vote. They pay the taxes but were denied the opportunity to voice how their taxes were spent.
The Daily News-Miner published the wrong date for the vote. The vote was held on the 15th of November, but the DNM published the 16th. So, people showed up to vote and there was no one there.
People who own property and live in the area but get their mail somewhere else were not notified of the vote. There are people who do not subscribe to the DNM, do not have internet or get their mail somewhere else denied their right to vote. This is taxation without representation at its best!
The vote for this is supposed to be certified at the Borough Assembly meeting on Thursday the 15th. There are a great many of us who feel the vote should be redone to allow for all property owners to be heard.
If you have questions or concerns about the last vote, please come to the Assembly meeting on Thursday the 15th at 6 p.m. and testify. You can call the borough and have them add your name to the list at 907-459-1000. You can also attend the meeting through Zoom or email them at assembly@fnsb. gov. Or, if you would like, you can call me, Don McKee, at 907-347-9074.