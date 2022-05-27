 Skip to main content
A need for stronger gun background checks

To the editor: This morning I am almost consumed with sorrow and befuddlement. I wish someone could explain to me why stronger background checks on gun purchases could hurt “law abiding citizens.” The purpose is to find those who are mentally unstable or who have a past history of harmful patterns. Where is the transparency of who we are? I needed a background check to teach English to adults!

Would each of those unwilling to strengthen background check laws truly imagine it was their child, grandchild, niece, nephew, neighbor who was needlessly shot to death the day before summer break?

For those who are worried about their Second Amendment rights, please read it carefully, it confers the right to keep and bear arms to the people and it shall not be infringed; does that mean the insane, the prisoner, the youth or does it mean the those whose behaviors will not infringe upon others’ rights to a safe childhood and life?

For those who say it is not the gun that kills, it is the person, would the newest 14 children and two teachers be dead if the shooter had of pointed his finger at them, or yelled, and screamed uncontrollably? No, it was the gun in the wrong hands that killed.

What has happened to the America I grew up in safely, going to schools in five different states and three countries with tests being my greatest danger?

When is any “steep political price” that some lawmakers say they would face for embarrassing stricter gun laws worth more than the lives of slain children?

Barbara Rondine

Fairbanks

