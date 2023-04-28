A need for chum salmon policy changes

To the editor: The North Pacific Fishery Management Council has recently proposed limits on numbers of chum salmon bycatch allowable per commercial fishing boat, but has not made for certain any real numbers.
Historically, chum salmon were not normally eaten by Alaska natives if they had white meat, because they turn unaesthetically brown when dried, but those chums were still cut and hung-dried for dog feed. The chums that had pink meat, were sun-dried and eaten by natives with seal oil as a delicacy.