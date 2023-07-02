A necessary weapon

To the editor: Nelson Mandela wrote, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” It is what makes for a stable and productive society.
When I first arrived in Fairbanks, we had that society in our state. It attracted gifted educators and professional people. Legislators valued education and considered what might be best for future generations when drafting and passing laws. They considered preserving a quality of life here that would continue to attract these professionals who would come and enrich our communities rather than destroy them.