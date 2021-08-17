A misplaced teaching tool in our schools
To the editor: Love is a many splendid thing, it’s the early rose that only grows in the early spring. It is nature’s way of giving, a reason to be living ... etc., as the song goes. It makes life worth living, overlooks a multitude of sins, and is the oil that keeps a family or workplace harmonious.
Why then, are we as a country, teaching our children to hate. Critical Race Theory (CRT) teaches students to hate our country, hate our history, hate heroic men and women who have given their all for the freedoms we enjoy today, and hate for white people.
Our country has been in the wrong, and the wrongs should be exposed and dealt with. However, our country has also done many things right and has given and continues to give other countries millions of dollars to help with needs oversees. In Europe, you will find hundreds of graves of American soldiers who gave their lives to help Europe free themselves from the push of Hitler during World War II. At our southern border, thousands of immigrants want to come to America. They see America as a nation they would like to be a part of.
Concerning hate for white people, the color of the hair, the color of the eyes, and the color of the skin should not be what makes a person good or bad. A person’s character is what makes a person great.
The school board has approved curriculum that pushes CRT for North Star Borough public schools. In my opinion, it is a sad day for Fairbanks’ children.
Marilyn Buchanan
Fairbanks