A misplaced priority

To the editor: My employer receives the paper. It was Dec. 30, 2022. There it sat on the counter looking quite festive in the holiday spirit with graphics of colored lights surrounding the center page news article. A real “feel good” piece, I supposed.

As I read the article, I found that it was highlighting, on the front page (with actual pictures of Christmas lights) a person who, while I can understand his sentiment to some degree, continued to break the law, “had his day in court,” and for the most part seemed to have prevailed over his adversaries who were attempting to get him to modify his behavior which conflicted with traffic law. Front page, full color news, apparently.

