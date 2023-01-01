A misplaced priority

To the editor: My employer receives the paper. It was Dec. 30, 2022. There it sat on the counter looking quite festive in the holiday spirit with graphics of colored lights surrounding the center page news article. A real “feel good” piece, I supposed.
As I read the article, I found that it was highlighting, on the front page (with actual pictures of Christmas lights) a person who, while I can understand his sentiment to some degree, continued to break the law, “had his day in court,” and for the most part seemed to have prevailed over his adversaries who were attempting to get him to modify his behavior which conflicted with traffic law. Front page, full color news, apparently.
I flipped the page to the back to read the entirety of the Christmas light article, pictures and all. As I finished it I looked over and began to read an article inconspicuously in black and white next to it, (with probably half the words of the former article and no pictures) about the fantastic (my word) work by law enforcement to take down in the “main supplier” of deadly and life-ruining heroin and methamphetamines into our community.
Don’t get me wrong, I appreciate that the News-Miner printed this article. However, I shook my head in disappointment, as it was apparent that the front page color importance was placed upon a story about a person who thinks he shouldn’t have to take all the Christmas lights off his car roof, instead of where it should have been, on the drug bust which in all actuality was probably one of the more significant events to impact the health and wellbeing of our community all year.