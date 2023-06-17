A market's date in doubt

To the editor: I was surprised to read Haley Lehman’s June 11, 2023, article in the News-Miner titled “Tanana Valley Farmers market celebrates 50 years.” It is in direct contradiction to Dermot Cole’s July 17, 1980, article in the News Miner in which Dermot reports that the Tanana Valley Farmers Market was in its third year of operation the summer of 1980 having first opened the summer of 1978. Hence the 50-year anniversary celebration is actually not until the 2028 season. Founding members of the market included, among others, myself, Steve Tack, Bruth and Al George, Anne and Virgil Severns, and Gordon and Marilyn Herreid.
The summer of 1978 we opened under tent tops at the entrance to the fairgrounds on the corner of College Road and Aurora. By the 1982 season we were in the presently used building which was designed by Mark Fejes. That building was eventually moved west to its present location on College Road where the market is independent of the fair and, among other benefits, free of the parking problems created by the fair’s August events.